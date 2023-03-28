Man accused of stabbing Senate staffer after prison release

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Senate staffer remained hospitalized Tuesday after police say he was attacked leaving a restaurant in Washington this weekend by a man who had been released from federal prison a day earlier. Authorities say 42-year-old Glynn Neal was arrested in the attack a day after he was released from federal prison for good behavior. Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says victim Phillip Todd is a member of his staff. Todd told investigators he had never seen Neal before, and he did not say or demand anything before coming from around a corner and attacking him while he was walking with a friend. Investigators believe the attack was random.

