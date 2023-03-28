AP sources: No more action from Trump grand jury this week

NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan grand jury that has been hearing testimony about hush money paid on Donald Trump’s behalf will not take up that inquiry again this week, further delaying a potential vote on an indictment until next week at the earliest. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter. The grand jurors have been meeting regularly on Monday and Wednesday afternoons, but did not hold last Wednesday’s session and met last Thursday for other unrelated matters. They returned to Trump on Monday, but only for a short time to hear from one witness.

