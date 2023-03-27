Wisconsin school bans Miley, Dolly duet from class concert
By HARM VENHUIZEN
Associated Press/Report for America
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Administrators at a Wisconsin elementary school aren’t letting a first-grade class perform a Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton duet promoting LGBTQ acceptance because they say the song could be seen as controversial. Students at Heyer Elementary School in Waukesha are being told they cannot perform a rendition of “Rainbowland,” and parents in the district say it’s because the song encourages LGBTQ acceptance and references rainbows. Superintendent James Sebert and other administrators banned the song last week, angering parents and the first-grade teacher, Melissa Tempel, who says she chose the song because she thought its message was universal and sweet.