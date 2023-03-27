Poland: Foreigner held on suspicion of spying for Russia

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in northern Poland say a foreign national suspected of spying for Russia will remain in custody for three months until an investigation is completed. Prosecutors in Gdansk responsible for military matters said Monday the foreigner, whose identity has not been released, admitted to having passed sensitive information to Russian intelligence. He has been in Poland since January and has collected information about key infrastructure and security procedures in the north of the European Union country. Poland’s gas terminal and key poirts are located in the north. The suspect faces up to ten years in prison if convicted. Earlier this month Poland detained nine people suspected of being members of a Russian espionage ring preparing acts of sabotage.

