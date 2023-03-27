More than 180 Rohingya refugees arrive on Indonesian beach

LHOKSEUMAWE, Indonesia (AP) — More than 180 disoriented Rohingya Muslims, some of whom need medical attention, have arrived in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh. One refugee said a boat carried them from Bangladesh before dropping them off in the dark on the beach. An official said Monday that the group of 184, including women and children, arrived by fishing boat at Kuala Matang Peulawi, a coastal area in Peureulak subdistrict in East Aceh. The authorities say they are still collecting information and giving medical aid to the refugees. More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar after an army-led crackdown in August 2017. Most refugees have attempted to reach Muslim-majority Malaysia, but many have ended up in Indonesia.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.