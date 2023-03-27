Malaysia, Cambodia sign pacts on Cambodian workers

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Malaysia and Cambodia have signed two agreements on the employment of Cambodian migrant workers as Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim makes his first visit to Phnom Penh since becoming his country’s leader in November. Anwar is accompanied by his ministers of foreign affairs, religious affairs and human resources. He held talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and was to meet later with King Norodom Sihamoni and top lawmakers. The two governments signed agreements on the recruitment, employment and repatriation of Cambodian workers in Malaysia. Malaysia, one of Southeast Asia’s richer countries, employs low-wage workers from Cambodia, one of the region’s poorer nations.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.