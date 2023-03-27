Greenland to stay in daylight saving time forever

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Residents of Greenland have switched to daylight saving time and moved their clocks one hour forward for the very last time. Unlike most of Europe, Greenlanders will leave their clocks untouched come autumn when daylight saving time ends. This means that Greenland will be three hours behind many other European countries instead of four. Locals say it will benefit Greenland, a vast Arctic Danish semi-independent territory, by giving the country another hour in the day to do business with Europe.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.