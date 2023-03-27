Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt arrested in Texas protest

DALLAS (AP) — A prominent civil rights attorney was arrested in a Dallas suburb during a demonstration in memory of a Black man who died while struggling with guards at an area jail. McKinney police arrested lawyer Lee Merritt and two others on charges of obstructing a roadway during the Sunday protest over Marvin Scott III’s 2021 death. Police say Merritt was also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon. Merritt says he was “unlawfully arrested” while he attended the protests as the Scott family’s lawyer. The attorney says he had been legally carrying a firearm at the time of his arrest.

