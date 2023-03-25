Man attacks 3 people with hand grenade, knife in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — German police say they have arrested a 61-year-old man after three people were wounded in a hand grenade and knife attack in Berlin. They said the attacker detonated the grenade in the entrance of an apartment building in the Reinickendorf neighborhood of the German capital on Friday night, wounding two women and a man. He then ran toward two of the victims and attacked them with a knife. The male victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Police detained the suspect in a nearby garden later. No details of identity were released, as is customary in Germany.

