Woman accused of homicide, dismemberment ruled fit for trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A 25-year-old woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Wisconsin has been ruled competent to stand trial. WLUK-TV reports that Judge Thomas Walsh on Friday set a July 21 start date for Taylor Schabusiness’ trial in Brown County Circuit Court. Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the killing of 25-year-old Shad Thyrion in February 2022. Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. In February she attacked her attorney during a court hearing, moments after Walsh agreed to delay her trial. A competency report commissioned by prosecutors that was completed last fall deemed her fit for trial.

