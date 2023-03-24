Protesters in Suriname demand president resign

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) — A few hundred protesters have gathered in Suriname’s capital to demand that the president of the South American country resign. On Friday, they accused the administration of President Chan Santokhi of trying to postpone the 2025 general election. It can’t be organized until legislators amend an electoral law as required by a court ruling last year that aims to create a fairer voting system. Activists are demanding that the law be approved within a week. But the chairman of Suriname’s National Assembly warned Thursday that that won’t be enough time. Activist Maisha Neus said she would organize more protests if there’s a delay.

