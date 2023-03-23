Zebra runs loose in Seoul before being taken back to zoo
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A young zebra walked, trotted, and galloped for hours in the busy streets of South Korea’s capital before emergency workers tranquilized the animal and brought it back to a zoo. Choi Ye-ra, an official at the Children’s Grand Park in Seoul, said the 2-year-old male zebra was in stable condition and being examined by veterinarians. She said the zoo was investigating how the zebra managed to escape. She didn’t immediately confirm media reports that the animal partially destroyed the wooden fencing surrounding its pen before busting out at 2:50 p.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries caused by the incident.