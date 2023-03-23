Water contamination in Oregon could prompt EPA to step in

BOARDMAN, Ore. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is urging Oregon to clean up water contamination from nitrates in the eastern part of the state. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that an EPA regional administrator visited Morrow and Umatilla counties on Monday to learn more about the pollution. The federal agency said it could step in under the Safe Drinking Water Act if the state fails to address the issue. OPB reports that it’s been 30 years since state agencies first noted high levels of nitrate contamination in the groundwater in the two counties. Many residents in the area say their health has declined because of the contamination. Environmental groups say that large-scale livestock and agriculture operations are largely to blame.

