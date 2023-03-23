UEFA to investigate Barcelona for its referee payments

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Barcelona is facing a new legal threat from UEFA because of its payments of millions of dollars to a company linked to a Spanish refereeing official. It could include a Champions League ban. The European soccer body has asked for an investigation into the matter. The case is already being pursued by prosecutors in Spain. Champions League regulations in effect since April 2007 allow UEFA to ban teams from the competition for one season if they were involved in fixing matches. UEFA says it asked disciplinary inspectors to “conduct an investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework.” Court documents show Barcelona paid about $7.7 million to the company of a senior refereeing official.

