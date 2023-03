RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police exchanged fire with assailants when they raided one of Rio de Janeiro’s slums to arrest alleged drug traffickers. Media reports said as many as 11 people were killed in the violence, but authorities did not immediately confirm any casualties. Police said the raid was tied to drug traffickers originally from the northern state of Para, where more than 40 police officers have been killed since 2021.

