Q&A: Chuck D talks rap’s rise through ‘Fight the Power’ doc

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hip-hop became a cultural phenomenon against the backdrop of American history, and now Public Enemy’s Chuck D has committed himself to explore its origins. Chuck D rounded up several rap greats — including Ice-T, Run DMC and MC Lyte — who offered their firsthand accounts about the anthology of hip-hop in a four-part series “Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World.” The series is streaming on PBS platforms through Thursday. It delves into the history of hip-hop including the genre’s radical rise from the New York City streets, creating a platform for political expression and being a voice for social justice.

