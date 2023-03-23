Official: Willow oil project holds promise, faces obstacles

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state official says the Willow oil project on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope is part of a “new era” of development in the region but isn’t a sure thing. John Crowther, with the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, told lawmakers that litigation and costs are among the factors that stand as potential impediments to the project. Environmental organizations and an Alaska Native group filed lawsuits after last week’s approval of Willow by the Biden administration. A federal judge is expected to decide by early April whether to halt construction activities related to the project pending resolution of the cases, something the groups are requesting.

