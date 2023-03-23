Nebraska Legislature set to vote on transgender health bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Legislature is set to vote Thursday on a contentious bill that seeks to ban gender-affirming care for minors and led one lawmaker to stage an epic weekslong filibuster. The vote to advance the bill comes on the third day of debate that has seen lawmakers angrily accusing each other of hypocrisy and a lack of collegiality. It also saw Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt promising to join fellow Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh’s effort to filibuster every bill that comes before lawmakers for the rest of the 90-day session if the bill advances. The bill introduced by Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth would outlaw gender-affirming therapies such as hormone treatments and gender reassignment surgery for those 18 and younger.

