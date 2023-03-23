Lawsuit challenges Florida ban on gender-affirming care

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Four families have filed a federal lawsuit against Florida health officials. They’re challenging the state’s prohibition against puberty-blocking hormones and gender-affirming surgeries for minors. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Tallahassee federal court against Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and the state boards of medicine and osteopathic medicine. It claims the ban violates the equal protection clause of the Constitution by singling out transgender minors and blocking them from obtaining medically necessary care for gender dysphoria. The anonymous plaintiffs are four mothers with transgender children. The families are asking the federal court to halt the policy while their case against it proceeds.

