Iowa governor signs gender-affirming care ban, bathroom law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a pair of laws restricting the bathrooms transgender students can use and banning gender-affirming medical care amid a flood of legislation nationwide targeting the trans community. Doctors will have six months to cease prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. And transgender students will be barred from using public school restrooms that align with their gender identity. Students will need parental consent for special accommodations like using a faculty or single-occupancy restroom. Iowa LGBTQ advocacy groups, civil rights organizations and the state’s teachers’ union have condemned both laws.

