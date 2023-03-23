Honolulu police officers plead not guilty in crash, cover-up

HONOLULU (AP) — Four Honolulu police officers are pleading not guilty to charges related to their roles in a cover-up of a high-speed chase that resulted in a crash and a traumatic brain injury to the driver of another car. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the officers entered their pleas in Circuit Court on Thursday. Joshua Nahulu pleaded not guilty to a charge for a collision that resulted in serious bodily injury. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Officers Erik Smith, Jake Bartolome and Robert Lewis III pleaded not guilty to hindering prosecution and conspiracy.

