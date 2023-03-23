Feds: Woman charged in Wyoming clinic fire opposes abortion

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a woman accused of setting fire last year to a Wyoming abortion clinic that was under construction told investigators that she opposes abortion and was experiencing anxiety and nightmares over the facility opening. According to court documents, 22-year-old Lorna Roxanne Green, of Casper, told an investigator she broke into the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper on May 25 and poured and lit gasoline. Green made an initial appearance by video Thursday in federal court in Cheyenne. She remains jailed in Wheatland with no bond set yet. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. The clinic has yet to open.

By MEAD GRUVER and AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.