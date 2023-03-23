Denmark’s aging queen to resume most duties next month

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch, is expected to resume most of her official duties after last month’s back operation, on her 83rd birthday next month. The palace said Thursday that following her Feb. 22 operation, her physical rehabilitation was “going well, but there will continue to be a number of major tasks that (the 82-year-old monarch) cannot carry out as planned in the coming months.” In connection with her birthday on April 16, Margrethe will appear on the balcony of the Amalienborg, the downtown Copenhagen home of the Danish royals, to receive the cheers of well-wishers.

