Australia sets wording of Indigenous Voice referendum

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government on Thursday released the wording of a referendum question that promises the nation’s Indigenous population a greater say on policies that affect their lives. Australians are expected to vote sometime between October and December on a constitutional amendment that would enshrine a new body called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. The Voice would be an elected group charged with advocating Indigenous interests, but would not have a vote on laws. An emotional Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the body was needed to overcome Indigenous disadvantage. Indigenous people account for 3.2% of the Australian population, and are the nation’s most disadvantaged ethnic group.

