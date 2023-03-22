Summer travel is likely to remain hot, so book early
By SAM KEMMIS of NerdWallet
Travel experts say they aren’t seeing any dip in travel demand for the busy summer season or shoulder seasons, but people will likely spend a lot more money this year to take their vacation. Prices for flights, car rentals and hotels are still 15% higher than before the pandemic, though they have come down a bit from last year. There is also more interest in destinations in Asia, as many countries have reopened to tourists. Travelers are also booking more last-minute flights, so to avoid the rush and price hikes, book early.