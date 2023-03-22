NTSB: Pilot error in crash killing diet guru Gwen Shamblin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal investigators say a small plane crash in Tennessee that killed diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara and six others likely occurred when her husband became disoriented while piloting the aircraft in heavy clouds. That’s according to a final report released Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. Joe Lara, an actor who played Tarzan on TV in the 1990s, was piloting a Cessna on March 29, 2021, when it crashed. The plane went down in a Tennessee lake minutes after takeoff from an airport near Nashville. Another pilot told investigators Lara struggled when forced to rely on instruments in low visibility.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.