Four children and one adult killed in Mississippi car crash

BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Five people were killed Tuesday evening in Mississippi after a car they were riding in crashed into a barricade on a bridge and plunged into a creek below. WMC-TV reported that four of the five people who died were children between the ages of 12 to 15. The adult who died was 19. One 14-year-old passenger was able to escape the vehicle and call 911. The crash happened on a rural road in Batesville just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office has not said what might have precipitated the crash or who was driving. Deputies said all the victims were related.

