Brazil assassination plot targeted in massive police raid

SAO PAULO (AP) — Federal police raided locations in several states to crack down on a crime gang accused of plotting assassinations and kidnappings of public officials including a former judge who presided over Brazil’s biggest corruption case. Police said about 120 agents carried out 24 search and seizure warrants and 11 arrest warrants in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rondonia. Police did not name the suspects or their intended targets. A Federal Police official confirmed that one of the targets was Sen. Sérgio Moro, who as a judge presided over the Carwash bribery and money laundering case that opened in 2014 and eventually ensnared current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

