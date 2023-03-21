Linda Villarosa, Deborah Cohen among Lukas prize winners

NEW YORK (AP) — Linda Villarosa’s exploration of racism’s impact on the American healthcare system and Deborah Cohen’s history of a network of journalists who confronted fascism before World War II were among the winners of awards announced Tuesday by the J. Anthony Lukas Prize Project. In addition to “Under the Skin” and “Last Call at the Hotel Imperial,” the project also gave $25,000 awards to two books in progress that are “significant works of nonfiction on American topics of political or social concern.” Those were Jesselyn Cook’s “The Quiet Damage: QAnon and the Destruction of the American Family” and Mike Hixenbaugh’s “Uncivil: One Town’s Fight over Race and Identity, and the New Battle for America’s Schools.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.