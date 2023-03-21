Lawyers: Dispute over Van Gogh art in Detroit is settled

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers say a deal has been reached over control of an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh. The deal comes weeks after a custody fight created public buzz and much tension near the end of an exhibition of the artist’s work in Detroit. Brokerarte Capital Partners claims to own the painting, known as “The Novel Reader.” It told a federal appeals court that it reached a confidential settlement with the unnamed lender who had made the art available to the Detroit Institute of Arts. An exhibition of dozens of Van Gogh’s works from around the world ended in January. But the museum has been under orders to hold the painting while the court determined who would next get it.

