Jehovah’s Witnesses: Hamburg attack survivors out of danger

BERLIN (AP) — The Jehovah’s Witnesses say all of the survivors of the shooting at one of its halls in Hamburg this month are out of danger. A 35-year-old German shot dead six people during a service. Nine people were wounded, including a woman who lost her unborn child. He then killed himself as police arrived. The church in Germany said in a statement late Monday that “meanwhile all are out of danger of death,” adding that four people remain hospitalized. It said some of the survivors are “severely traumatized,” and their recovery “will realistically be a long road.” The gunman, identified by German authorities only as Philipp F., had left the church two years ago.

