Get sett for delays: Badgers burrow under Dutch train tracks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Badgers burrowing under rail tracks have halted trains in the northern and southern Netherlands, forcing lengthy cancellations on at least two lines. All trains were halted Tuesday afternoon on a busy line between the southern cities of Den Bosch and Boxtel after the animals dug into a dike carrying rails. The national railway company says the line will be out of service for at least a week. A week earlier, badgers also burrowed under tracks in a northern village, knocking a line out of service until next month. Badgers are protected in the Netherlands so rail operators have to get permission to move them before repairs can begin. Buses have been laid on for travelers.

