France: Protests continue after Macron’s pension plan push

PARIS (AP) — Paris police say 234 people were arrested overnight in the capital mostly for setting fire to garbage in the streets. It comes after France’s parliament adopted a divisive bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 pushed through by President Emmanuel Macron. Mostly small, scattered protests were held in cities around France, some degenerating late Monday into violent incidents. In Paris, small groups took to the streets to set fire to piles of trash. Macron has set a series of political meetings that day with the prime minister, parliament leaders and lawmakers from his centrist alliance. He is to speak Wednesday on national television. The bill still faces a review by the Constitutional Council before it can be formally signed into law.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.