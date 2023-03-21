Couple faces murder charges in Crow girl’s 2019 death

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana couple faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence in the 2019 disappearance and death of a 6-year-old girl on the Crow Indian Reservation. Prosecutors said that Mildred Alexis Old Crow was physically assaulted and left in a bathtub to drown before the girl’s body was hidden inside a plastic container for more than two years while the defendants collected her benefits. The defendants could face life in prison if convicted in state district court. They remained in custody Tuesday on $1 million bond each and were scheduled to be arraigned March 28 before state District Judge Matt Wald in Hardin.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.