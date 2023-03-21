 A HELPING HAND FOR LOCAL VETS 

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man is on a quest to help local veterans in need of a helping hand



A unique program working with horses, now in its second season is saddling local veterans with a new sense of purpose.

The stats are real.

7 out 100 veterans will be diagnosed with ptsd according to United States Department of Veterans Affairs

Former Marine Blade Anthony was struggling after leaving the military and sought help through equine therapy.

Anthony expresses “It’s basically to help us process what we’ve seen.”

The benefit of interacting with horses inspired Anthony to give back to other veterans going through PTSD or other personal and mental issues.

Blade started his organization Horseshoes for Heroes, a program that strives to help veterans recover.

Anthony’s program will give participants an opportunity to interact through “team building exercises, bonding with the horses and let me tell you the horses has an intrinsic ability to pick up on what you’re feeling, what you’re thinking.”

The program works with a licensed doctor to aid veterans.

According to Anthony the program “Is a structured program run by our doctor Dr. Katarina Olea she’s our resident horse therapist."

Veterans who are interested can register at info@americanstarh.org or contact by telephone 310-430-4392.