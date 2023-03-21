Skip to Content
News
By
New
today at 10:29 AM
Published 10:37 AM

 A HELPING HAND FOR LOCAL VETS 

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man is on a quest to help local veterans in need of a helping hand 

A unique program working with horses, now in its second season is saddling local veterans with a new sense of purpose. 
The stats are real.

7 out 100 veterans will be diagnosed with ptsd according to United States Department of Veterans Affairs 

Former Marine Blade Anthony was struggling after leaving the military and sought help through equine therapy.

Anthony expresses “It’s basically to help us process what we’ve seen.” 
The benefit of interacting with horses inspired Anthony to give back to other veterans going through PTSD or other personal and mental issues. 

Blade started his organization Horseshoes for Heroes, a program that strives to help veterans recover. 

Anthony’s program will give participants an opportunity to interact through “team building exercises, bonding with the horses and let me tell you the horses has an intrinsic ability to pick up on what you’re feeling, what you’re thinking.” 

The program works with a licensed doctor to aid veterans. 
According to Anthony the program “Is a structured program run by our doctor Dr. Katarina Olea she’s our resident horse therapist."

Veterans who are interested can register at info@americanstarh.org or contact by telephone 310-430-4392.

Article Topic Follows: News
arizona
Yuma
yuma county
Author Profile Photo

Chennell Ramos

Chennell Ramos joined KYMA as an MMJ in January 2023. If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at chennell.ramos@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content