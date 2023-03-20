Polish PM warns of ‘revolts’ if EU ignores nation-states

HEIDELBERG, Germany (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says Europe may see “revolts” if the European Union, of which his country is a member, turns into a “super-state government” that ignores national differences. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki gave a speech Monday at the university in Heidelberg, in Germany, about the challenges facing the continent amid the war in Ukraine. He said the war has placed Europe at a “historic turning point” where it has to prove its strength that comes from the diversity of its nations. Poland’s right-wing government is at odds with Brussels over several issues and insists the EU has too much say on national matters.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.