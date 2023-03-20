Jeremy Scott leaves Moschino after 10 years at fashion house

MILAN (AP) — Jeremy Scott is stepping down as creative director of Italian luxury house Moschino after a decade of wild and wacky fashion shows and his elegant dressing of numerous celebrities. The company made the announcement Monday in an email statement. Moschino said Scott has penned a fundamental chapter in the legacy of the brand with his fearless and show stopping pop-camp style and incisive humor. Scott called his years at Moschino “a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination” and said he was proud of his legacy. The American designer had taken over at Moschino in October 2013.

