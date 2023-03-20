Deputies fatally shoot woman suspected of domestic violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say Tennessee sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a woman who was a suspect in a domestic violence incident. Authorities say Shelby County deputies stopped a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Bartlett that matched the description of one involved in a domestic call in Fayette County earlier in the day. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that shots were fired as officers approached the vehicle and the driver was struck. The bureau says the reason shots were fire is still under investigation. The agency said the driver, 43-year-old Melissa S. Horton, was pronounced dead at the scene. TBI agents are continuing to investigate.

