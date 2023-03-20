Countries urged to rally behind court probes in Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — Ukraine’s justice officials and the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court have appealed to countries around the world to boost funding and support for the global court’s investigations into alleged war crimes in Ukraine to ensure Russia is held accountable. Justice ministers from over 40 countries met in London for the war crimes conference, aimed at rallying extra support for the International Criminal Court. The conference came days after the global court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of personal responsibility in the abduction of children from Ukraine.

