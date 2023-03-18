US warns about fake, dangerous pills being sold in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. State Department has issued a travel warning about dangerous counterfeit pills being sold at pharmacies in Mexico that often contain fentanyl. The travel alert posted Friday says Americans should “exercise caution when purchasing medication in Mexico.” Small pharmacies in tourist areas and border regions sometimes sell medications advertised as OxyContin, Percocet, Xanax and others without a prescription. The State Department warned that such pills are often counterfeit and “may contain deadly doses of fentanyl.” A study led by researchers at UCLA found that 68% of the 40 Mexican pharmacies visited in northern Mexico sold Oxycodone, Xanax or Adderall, and that 27% of those pharmacies were selling fake pills.

