Greece raises minimum wage to pre-bailout levels

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has announced an increase in the minimum wage that will restore pay to levels existing before sweeping cuts were imposed more than a decade ago during an international bailout. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who faces elections in the spring, said Friday the gross minimum monthly salary will go up on April 1 to 780 euros ($830) from 713 euros. Severe pay cuts were imposed under pressure from European and IMF bailout lenders in 2012.

