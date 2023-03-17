EPA tells states not to block waste from Ohio derailment

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is ordering states to stop blocking contaminated waste from a fiery train derailment in Ohio from being sent to hazardous waste storage sites around the nation. A handful of political leaders and states have sought to block shipments from East Palestine. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt last week said he had stopped waste from the derailment from coming into his state. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said on Friday there was no reason for states to block shipments of waste. The EPA has ordered railroad Norfolk Southern to cover the costs of cleaning up from the Feb. 3 derailment.

