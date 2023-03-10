Yuma teachers gets salary increase for upcoming school year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma School District One employees will be getting a bump up in salary for the new school year.

An increase is slated for teachers.

The new base salary will start at $42,500 for teachers.

The district salary has been trending upward in the past few years

Christine McCoy of Yuma School District One says, “since 2018 our teachers has seen an salary increase of 40 percent.”

The district is hopeful that these increases will aid in the retainment and recruitment of qualified staff.

McCoy says, “we really hope that this communicates to our staff our teachers and potential teachers looking to come to our district we hope that that communicates to them how much we value them.”

In addition to teachers, bus drivers will also see their rates go up

The pay increase will go into effect on July 1.