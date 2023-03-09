FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warmer temps forecasted for the weekend along with continued chances of wind

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mainly dry weather conditions will continue through at least early next week. Seasonable temperatures are expected through today, before a warming trend Friday through early next week results in temperatures above normal. Cooler conditions and potentially some precipitation expected by the second half of next week.

