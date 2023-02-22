Tree crashes into California home, injures one-year-old baby

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A one-year-old was critically injured after a redwood tree crashed into a home in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Tuesday.

Fire crews responded to a home on bob cat lane around 6:25pm after receiving a report of a person trapped under a tree that went into a home.

When they arrived they determined that winds broke off the top of a redwood tree that "speared" through the house, trapping the baby underneath the tree.

Firefighters had to work quickly to pull out saws and cut the tree in order to rescue the child.

"So we had crews on top of the roof and inside the structure in the living room where they were ultimately cutting away at that weight and removing that through, off the patient. And then rendering aide as quick as they could to control the situation," said Mark Bingham of the Boulder Creek Fire Protection District.

The child was extricated and transported to the hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Four other people were home and they will be displaced.