California zoo holds auction to name a one-month-old giraffe

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Want the chance to name the Sacramento Zoo's newborn giraffe? The zoo says they are now holding an online auction to bid on naming the giraffe.

The zoo's newest addition, born in January, is growing fast.

“Currently, the baby is just over seven-feet tall. She was about 5’10 when she was born," said animal care supervisor Jocelyn Katzakian.

Both mother, Shani the giraffe, and calf are doing well. As quick as her growth, her spunky attitude is coming along, too.

“She is definitely a fiery little calf, she has a lot of energy and a spice for life," Katzakian spoke.

Bidding on a name

But what she doesn't have is a name.

The right to title the tot is being sold in an online auction to the highest bidder. So far, the donation drive is slow going with only one bid at 5600 dollars. A great amount, but the zoo asks, "Can anyone top it?"

“We were definitely hoping for more participation upfront," said community engagement coordinator Andrea Haverland.

Naming a giraffe is a tall order, and one that's not just for the bragging rights.

The large donation will help fund the new zoo being built in Elk Grove; at least 4 times the size.

“A new zoo has not been built from the ground up in the entire country in the last 30 years. This zoo is going to be as big and amazing as our community wants it to be. And we really do need everybody’s help," Haverland expressed.

How to contribute

For those who don't have thousands to contribute, the small donations matter too. The zoo is also raffling off two chances to meet the baby and its mother up close. For that, any size donation gets your name in the running.

“Any amount that you can donate helps. From $1, $100, $1,000," Haverland spoke.

In addition to meeting the mother and calf, the donor will receive a custom giraffe decal.

If you want to participate in the auction, then you can visit the zoo's website here.