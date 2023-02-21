United Airlines making it easier for families to sit together without the hassle

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Families that fly on United Airlines together will now have better options to sit together.

This week, the airline announced a change in how it will seat passengers.

Kids 12 and under can now sit next to an adult accompanying them without incurring an extra fee.

Customers will start to see the changes immediately but the official policy won't take effect until next month.

United says if adjacent seats are not available because of full flights or last minute bookings, passengers can switch to another flight for free if the preferred seating on that flight is available.