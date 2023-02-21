New media room draws interest at Yuma Main Library

Recently established media room offers technological benefits

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Main Library now has a media studio room open to the public.

The room was completed and funded by the non-profit Yuma library foundation for $25,000.

The room features sound recording equipment for creating voice demos, a green screen and a lot more fun and interesting features.

To use the room reach out to the Yuma Main Library to set up an appointment.