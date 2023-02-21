Coffee with Cops takes place in San Luis

San Luis Starbucks hosts community-police interaction event

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis police department met with locals at the main street Starbucks in san Luis to interact with locals, answer questions, and talk about the policing industry

San Luis citizens were able to address their thoughts and concerns with San Luis police.

freeway traffic slowdowns from the Mexican border into san Luis were one of the main focal points to which the san Luis PD responded too.