Yuma County
today at 8:37 PM
Relay for Life Hosts first meeting of year

Yuma Main Library hosted event captains prior to March 18th walk relay

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - One in three adults in the united states will be diagnosed with some form of cancer in their lifetime.

Tuesday night was step one of preparation for the 26th annual relay for life in Yuma scheduled for march 18th.

self-selected relay for life captains showed up at Yuma's main library to discuss the organization of the upcoming event such as fundraising, event challenges, and discussion over the total distance of the walk which will add up to four miles.

If you're interested in participating in the 2023 Yuma county relay for life, you can visit our website at k-y-m-a.com to find more details. The next scheduled captains' meeting is March 14th.

For more information please visit the following American Cancer Society website: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=104108

